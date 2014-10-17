Foothill Express website news moves to Facebook

Foothill Express website moves to Facebook



Because of the popularity and usefulness of Facebook, current news for La Grange, Lake Don Pedro, Coulterville and Greeley Hill will now be updated on the Foothill Express' Facebook page.

Readers may browse the Foothill Express, and enjoy articles, columns, letters and advertising from each month's print edition by using the Foothill Express flip book feature to the right of this article. Links on the website will continue to be live for past articles, columns, letters to the editor, etc., but new ones will not be updated monthly.

Access the Foothill Express Facebook page here.