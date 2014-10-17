Foothill Express website news moves to Facebook

Because of the popularity and usefulness of Facebook, current news for La Grange, Lake Don Pedro, Coulterville and Greeley Hill will now be updated on the Foothill Express' Facebook page.
Readers may browse the Foothill Express, and enjoy articles, columns, letters and advertising from each month's print edition by using the Foothill Express flip book feature to the right of this article. Links on the website will continue to be live for past articles, columns, letters to the editor, etc., but new ones will not be updated monthly.
Access the Foothill Express Facebook page here.
|
Read the current
Foothill Express -
Feb. 2015
Click on the thumbnail image to read the current issue in the Calameo reader. Go here to read searchable,
archived recent issues.
Announcing former Foothill Express publisher Dave Wickenhauser's debut novel in the big-rig truck driver Hugh Mann series. It is available now as an Amazon Kindle e-book. It will soon be available as a paperback, and later as an audiobook performed by the author. Go here to purchase the Kindle version, or see www.wickenhauser.com for more information.