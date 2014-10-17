   
 
FacebookButton    

Login / Logout or Register

Foothill Express website news moves to Facebook

Foothill Express website moves to FacebookFoothill Express website moves to Facebook

Because of the popularity and usefulness of Facebook, current news for La Grange, Lake Don Pedro, Coulterville and Greeley Hill will now be updated on the Foothill Express' Facebook page.

Readers may browse the Foothill Express, and enjoy articles, columns, letters and advertising from each month's print edition by using the Foothill Express flip book feature to the right of this article. Links on the website will continue to be live for past articles, columns, letters to the editor, etc., but new ones will not be updated monthly.

Access the Foothill Express Facebook page here.

 

  • Print
Details
Created: 17 October 2014
FE-FntPg-ThumbRead the current
Foothill Express -
Feb. 2015

Click on the thumbnail image to read the current issue in the Calameo reader. Go here to read searchable,
archived recent issues.
Use this search to find Foothill Express articles on this site.
Use this search to find thousands of older Foothill Express articles

Place a
Classified Adclass-button

Local Weatherweather
   

 

Crimson Highway

CRIMSON HIGHWAY is now available as an Amazon.com Kindle eBook.

When big-rig truck driver Hugh Mann picks up a mysterious hitchhiker on a lonely Nevada desert highway he experiences a series of adventures that changes his life–and causes him to almost lose it.


Announcing former Foothill Express publisher Dave Wickenhauser's debut novel in the big-rig truck driver Hugh Mann series. It is available now as an Amazon Kindle e-book It will soon be available as a paperback, and later as an audiobook performed by the author. Go here to purchase the Kindle version, or see www.wickenhauser.com for more information.

 

Inside

Additional Links

2014 Print & Deadline Schedule

 
© 2016 Foothill Express
Design by Foothill Express
 
 