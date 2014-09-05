Ladies Auxiliary Hosts 9-11 Memorial Service

By Juanita Gordon

The Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post 9454 will be hosting their annual 9-11 memorial service at the Coulterville Park on Thursday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a candlelight procession that will march up Main Street to Park Street; and then down Park Street to the back entrance of the VFW Hall where they will be serving Ice Cream and Cup cakes after the Ceremony .

This gathering has proven to be a very popular community event. We would like to encourage everyone to attend.

We especially want to invite the children. We feel that a reminder that, although we were attacked on that fateful day it has made us stronger and more resolved to battle against terrorism and remain ever vigilant to guard our country against any such acts in the future.

The Auxiliary will also be having a rummage sale in October. The proceeds from this sale will go toward our annual Santa Shop that we put on for the Children of the community.

We have many fine items gathered but if you have anything that you would like to donate, drop it off at the VFW or call Pat Dusch 878-3721 and she will arrange to have your items picked up