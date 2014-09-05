Arts Council Sponsors September 14th Art Show

The Mariposa County Arts Council is proud to sponsor the 2nd Annual District 2 ART SHOW featuring the work of artists and craftsmen/craftswomen living in Greeley Hill, Coulterville, Don Pedro, and the surrounding areas on Sunday, September 14, 2014 from 12:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. at the home of Merlin and Mimi Jones at 10403 Fiske Hill Road in Greeley Hill.

Everyone is invited to attend this special event. Come see what your community members have been making, enjoy light refreshments, and purchase artwork and local crafts directly from local artists of the Coulterville/Greeley Hill/Don Pedro area.

Call (209) 966-3155 or visit our website at www.mariposaartscouncil.org