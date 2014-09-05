CoyoteFest September 27th, A Howl Of An Event

By Dale Silverman

Encompassing a parade and car show along Coulterville's Historic Main St. as well as the 29th annual Coyote Howl, live music, a horseshoe contest and purveyors of food, beverages and merchandise in the Coulterville Park, this year's expanded CoyoteFest takes place on Saturday, September 27th, beginning at 10 am.

Mr. Stilts will be strolling 'round town and wagon rides will also be wending their way around Coulterville. Filling out the day is a roast beef dinner just across the street from the park for those still hungry and the VFW Post 9454 is having Karaoke with Dixie after the CoyoteFest.

Starting at 7pm till 11pm. Come share with us a fun filled evening an sing your favorite songs. For more information please call 878-3939 or 878-3429.

Entrance to both the park and the Main St. car show is free! The parade starts off the day, with the cars peeling off and parking in front of merchant sponsors stores. The Coyote Hill band will also start at that time performing in the park until 1 pm. Then the hot vibes from the Kick Start band will take over and fill the park with music until about 4 pm. A big thank you to Rabobank, Wildfire Ranch and Yosemite Bank, this year's entertainment sponsors for underwriting such terrific talent!

Both bands will break for vari¬ous rounds of the 29th Annual Coyote Howling Contest as well as some home-grown entertainment including an encore performance by Leslie Farrow of her infamous Patsy Kline impersonation.

Howlers can sign up in the park at the Gold Chain Lions Club booth until their round gets underway. There are four categories: Adult; Pup, Pup-Pack and Adult-Pak. The winner of each receives a $100 cash prize. Registration (for 1 or a group) is just $5!

There will be face painting for the kids in the park and sign-ups for the Horseshoe Contest will also take place there. You can also expect to find Kettlecorn; Shaved Ice, Cotton Candy, Popcorn, Hot Dogs, Tri-tip Sandwiches, Soda & Water; Mexican Food, Beer Root Beer Floats, Paparazzi Jewelry, CoyoteFest souvenir T-Shirts and much more! There will also be an array of great raffle prizes, once again sponsored by the Coulterville-Greeley Gold Country Charter School parents group, a coin toss and other games for kids and adults alike!

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVE..

Everyone gets to vote for their favorite car...whether it's a hot rod and old jalopy or a classic. Thanks to Trophy sponsors Merlin and Mimi Jones, as well as Merchant sponsors including Gold Tooth Lil's, Mary Lou's Cup of Brew, and the Yosemite Coulterville Inn (formerly known as the Rose Cottage), all participants get a show plaque and the winner walks away with a handsome trophy.

For information about participating as a vendor, for displaying your classic or antique automobile, or to participate in the parade, call the Northern Mariposa County History Center at 209-878-3015. Information and applications are also on the museum's fresh new website, coultervillehistorycenter.org and last minute updates will be posted on the Northern Mariposa County History Center's Facebook page. Don't miss out on this fun-filled-family event!