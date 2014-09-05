Meeting to Help Build Bridges Between Our Unique Communities

The place to be is the Hacienda at J59 and Bonds Flat Road. September 20, beginning at 2 pm. The panel participants will be representing Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

Ralph Felix, GM, from Lake Don Pedro Community Services District, Doug Binnewies, Mariposa County Sheriff, and Mariposa County Fire Chief, Merlin Jones, Mariposa County Supervisor District 2, Craig Pedro, TC Administrator Jim Mele, TC Sheriff, Dave Chesson, California Highway Patrol.

You are invited to have your question(s) written out to give to the panel. Free Parking, Free Admission, come early (1:30) seating is limited.

You are also invited to stay around after for a social gathering to visit with the Panel members and enjoy the refreshments. Please call Cal Limbocker at 209-852-2016, if you have any questions.