Free Art Show Sept. 14 Highlights Local Artists and Crafters

Get ready for the 2nd Annual Northern Mariposa County Art Show, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 14th from 12 -5 PM. The event is open to artists and craftspeople living in and around the Lake Don Pedro, Coulterville, Greeley Hill, Buck Meadows, Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake areas.

All genres of art including painting, photography, sculpture, mosaic, basketry, woodwork, drawing, quilting/textiles, jewelry, food art, etc. will be welcome. The show will be held at the home of Merlin and Miriam Jones in Greeley Hill.

This event is free to both spectators and exhibitors. Submission forms are available at www.mariposaartscouncil.org. For more information call Miriam at 209-878-3158.