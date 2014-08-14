Family Fun at Coulterville CoyoteFest Sept. 27

By Dale Silverman
Encompassing a Parade and Car Exhibition along Historic Main St., as well as the 29th Annual Coyote Howl, a number of bands, old west shoot-outs and booths filled with food and merchandise in the park, this year's CoyoteFest is the place to be on Saturday, September 27th!
This is a fun, FREE event for the entire family!
There will be two live bands, with the first one (TBA) kicking off the morning from 10 am 'till 1 pm. Kickstart, a classic rock band will then take the stage at 1 pm, belting out tunes 'till 4 pm. The Coulterville-Greeley Gold Country Charter School is once again putting together terrific raffle baskets. There will be MacDoogles' Kettlecorn; Shaved Ice, Cotton Candy, Popcorn, Hot Dogs, Soda & Water at the Genesis Entertainment & More booth; Paparazzi Jewelry on sale by Christey Lafaro and much more.
For information about participating as a vendor, for displaying your classic or antique automobile, or to participate in the parade, call the Northern Mariposa County History Center at 209-878-3015. Information and applications are also on the museum's fresh new website, coultervillehistorycenter.org and last minute updates will be posted on the Northern Mariposa County History Center's Facebook page.
|
Read the current
Foothill Express -
Feb. 2015
Click on the thumbnail image to read the current issue in the Calameo reader. Go here to read searchable,
archived recent issues.
Announcing former Foothill Express publisher Dave Wickenhauser's debut novel in the big-rig truck driver Hugh Mann series. It is available now as an Amazon Kindle e-book. It will soon be available as a paperback, and later as an audiobook performed by the author. Go here to purchase the Kindle version, or see www.wickenhauser.com for more information.