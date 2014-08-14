   
 
Family Fun at Coulterville CoyoteFest Sept. 27

Parading down BroadwayParading down BroadwayBy Dale Silverman

Encompassing a Parade and Car Exhibition along Historic Main St., as well as the 29th Annual Coyote Howl, a number of bands, old west shoot-outs and  booths filled with food and merchandise in the park, this year's CoyoteFest is the place to be on Saturday, September 27th!

This is a fun, FREE event for the entire family!

There will be two live bands, with the first one (TBA) kicking off the morning from 10 am 'till 1 pm. Kickstart, a classic rock band will then take the stage at 1  pm, belting out tunes 'till 4 pm. The Coulterville-Greeley Gold Country Charter School is once again putting together terrific raffle baskets. There will be MacDoogles' Kettlecorn; Shaved Ice, Cotton Candy, Popcorn, Hot Dogs, Soda & Water at the Genesis Entertainment & More booth; Paparazzi Jewelry on  sale by Christey Lafaro and much more.

For information about participating as a vendor, for displaying your classic or antique automobile, or to participate in the parade, call the Northern  Mariposa County History Center at 209-878-3015. Information and applications are also on the museum's fresh new website, coultervillehistorycenter.org  and last minute updates will be posted on the Northern Mariposa County History Center's Facebook page.

