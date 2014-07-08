JULY 26 Free celebration of 100 years of Cooperatve Extension

President Abraham LincolnBy Elizabeth Gabriel

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed legislation that led to the 1914 creation of the Cooperative Extension services in every U.S. county. Mariposa County's Cooperative Extension Office is throwing a party to celebrate, and you are invited.

On July 26 from 2 to 7:30 p.m., there will be talks, demonstrations, handouts and activities at the county fairgrounds in and around Building A. There will be a Mexican dinner catered by Castillo's, a 4-H fashion show and a birthday cake later in the day. It's all free – including the dinner -- but participants must register by July 21 by calling (209) 966-2417 or by signing up online at cemariposa.ucanr.edu.

All the agencies under the University of California Cooperative Extension umbrella will be represented.

Talks include the history of the UCCE, drought management, water conservation, fire safety and remarks by former county directors.

Master Gardeners will have several tables outdoors. You can pick up information on drought and water conservation; see a demonstration on putting together a drip irrigation system; learn how to keep your tools sharp so you won't have to work so hard, and see displays of the services Master Gardener volunteers perform for the community.

Children can participate in activities such as making a plant bracelet that also teaches the basics of growing plants and planting seeds in a newspaper pot they make themselves. There will be special handouts for the kids, and a worm composting bin.