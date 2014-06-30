Live Music, Good Food and Fun on July 5th

Music will be featured at July 5th eventThe Coulterville Fire Brigade 46th Annual Deep Pit BBQ is Saturday, July 5th. The event runs from noon to 6 pm at Coulterville Park on Highway 49 next to the Historical Hotel Jeffery.

The meal is still $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and includes the famous deep pit BBQ meat, salad, beans and bread. To go meals are available as well.

The days entertainment includes everything for swimming in the local pool, playing in the playground or participating in family-style relay games.

There will be an opportunity drawing for some great items.

Bring your lawn chair and blanket for sitting! To keep the day going we welcome Coyote Hill, a goodtime acoustic/electric band playing all styles of Americana music ranging from rootsy sounds of old-timey, bluegrass, blues, swing and jazz, to the country folk rock sound reminiscent of the 60's and 70's.

It is all danceable and listenable music with thought provoking originals and covers alike.

If you need more information, please contact Gail Tyler at 209.878.3792 or Debbie Cook at 209.878.3227. See you there!